HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After weeks of being closed, AAA offices and all eight Dept. of Motor Vehicles licensing centers are reopening to the public.
The process will be a bit different, as officials say licensing services will now be by appointment, instead of on a first come, first serve basis like it was in the past.
“The appointment system allows AAA to provide licensing services for the greatest number of people, while complying with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions that limit store capacity and interpersonal contact,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “The process for making an appointment online is extremely user-friendly and, to date, we have found that it is a winning solution for all involved.”
“The Department of Motor Vehicles is proud of our longstanding partnership with AAA,” said Sibongile Magubane, commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles. “Deadlines have been extended for licenses expiring between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, but our external partnerships with companies such as AAA are providing the public with an immediate solution for renewing their driver’s license.”
To make an appointment, click here.
