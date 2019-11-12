(WFSB) - With a bit of snow in the forecast, drivers were warned on Tuesday that they could not only be dealing with experienced drivers on the roads, but new ones as well.
AAA said there are always new drivers who have never been behind the wheel while it's snowing.
While it's important to be winter-ready by having good snow tires and making sure a vehicle's fluids are topped off, a driver should also take steps to be safe.
"Keep plenty of space around the car," advised Kim Grehm, AAA driving instructor. "You can do everything to protect you by steering, braking. But you can’t control what’s around you. So if you have lots of space around the car, it is going to make it easier and you will have more time to react if that happens.”
AAA also recommends never using cruise control so a driver can be in control during bad weather and turning on headlights so the driver can see and be seen. If a driver does skid or lose control, always steer in the direction the vehicle is supposed to be headed.
Any moves must be made gradually, including speeding up and braking.
"Don’t use a phone at all or you will be at the side of the road, so you don’t want to be looking at it," Grehm said. "You want to be scanning the road. You want to be looking 20 to 30 seconds ahead in order to be determining what’s out ahead and in front of you."
For the latest on the forecast, read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.