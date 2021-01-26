HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was an awful day on the roads as snow fell across the state on Tuesday.
The snow was steady and light all day and night, but it added up.
Due to the timing of the storm, there were many crashes across the state and as the temperature continues to drop, experts are preparing for a lot of dead batteries in the days to come.
As of Tuesday afternoon, state police responded to more than 80 crashes.
As the evening rush wore on, so did the backups. I-84 in Manchester was clogged, I-91 in Hartford was closed for nearly an hour as drivers navigated the snow-covered roads.
The secondary roads proved just as dangerous as Suffield police responded to at least two drivers who veered off the road, crashing into trees.
“We just ask people to be aware of their surroundings and know what’s going on,” said Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz, CT State Police.
Police and emergency crews weren’t the only busy ones. AAA had more than 800 calls for roadside assistance in the greater Hartford region alone.
“As drivers, we have gloves, we have masks, everyone wants to be safe,” said Albert Botterio, AAA.
Albert Botterio working out of Newington was dealing with a lot of dead batteries.
“To maintain the charge in your batter, you need to drive your car at least a half hour to 45 minutes a week in order to maintain the charge in your batter,” Botterio said.
With so many working from home, cars are sitting cold. Botterio says taking that half hour drive is crucial because just starting the engine is not going to be enough.
“Sitting idle actually deteriorates the battery as well,” Botterio said.
As the temperatures are projected to plummet into the single digits by the weekend, Botterio’s forecast is a lot more of what he saw on Tuesday.
He and AAA recommend people have an extra blanket in the car just to keep warm while they’re waiting for help.
