HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Call volume has been through the roof for AAA, the organization said on Monday.
Following Winter Storm Yoshi, the state was hit with a blast of arctic air that led to temperatures below zero degrees is some spots.
AAA said as a result, it responded to almost 1,200 calls for emergency roadside assistance as of noon on Monday.
There were times during the timeframe, that it averaged about 200 calls per hour.
Those calls were in the greater Hartford area.
AAA said the number is fairly high for a holiday.
It expected Tuesday to be worse as people try to start vehicles that have been sitting idle for several days.
AAA said most of the sharp increase of calls will be for dead batteries and tow trucks.
It advised drivers to prepare for the possibility of breaking down in the cold weather by wearing the necessary clothing and packing blankets and other supplies to stay warm.
