VERNON, CT (WFSB) – If you get stuck out on the road during Winter Storm Bailey, getting help may be tricky.
AAA is getting ready for a spike in calls this week and they want people to be prepared.
They say folks need a few additional items in their cars this year to add to their emergency kit. Those include hand sanitizer, wipes, and masks.
Because of the pandemic, roadside rescue is going to be a bit more complicated.
“My boss allowed me to switch days around so that way I don’t have to worry about driving,” said Justine Dubois.
Justine Dubois says her family plans to stay home on Thursday, avoiding that mess that’s sure to come.
“It’ll be a good time, just hang out, wrap some presents, spend time with family,” Dubois said.
That’s what public works crews want people to do. They say the only thing that should be on the road during the height of the storm are their trucks.
“If you can stay home, stay home. Allow our plow trucks to do their job,” said Michael Purcaro, Vernon Emergency Management Director.
AAA recommends that too. They suggest that people check their car batteries, inflate their tires, and do everything they can to avoid roadside service.
“In general, I would say that your tires and your headlights are the two most important things. Your windshield wipers, your fluids and your headlights,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
Parmenter says almost half of their calls usually involve a tow. Because of the pandemic, it makes rescues more complex and more risky.
“That’s why we’re so strongly encouraging folks to make sure they don’t find themselves in that position, especially this year,” Parmenter said.
If you do plan to go out, AAA suggests having snacks, blankets, jumper cables, and anything you’d need just in case you get stranded.
