(WFSB) -- The COVID-19 crisis is now leading to car issues. AAA said their technicians are dealing with a surge in dead batteries because people aren’t driving as often.
Technician Alex Cartagena responded to a dead battery call Tuesday morning, saying those calls have skyrocketed.
“When they’re home, their vehicles stay sitting in their driveways for days at a time, maybe weeks, and sometimes they don’t go off to do their daily routines,” he said.
That’s when car batteries tend to die.
This month, dead battery problems made up nearly 40 percent of AAA's calls, compared to just 20 percent last year.
Cartagena recommends that everyone start their car at least once a week if possible.
“At least give the battery a chance to juice up warm up the vehicle. At least let it run for ten fifteen minutes. Drive around the block,” he said.
These days, AAA’s busiest times are in the afternoon, and technicians are taking extra precautions amid the pandemic.
“Masks and gloves all the time. Keeping distance and making sure that they are safe is the top priority for us,” Cartagena said.
