(WFSB) -- A new study put out by AAA shows people are ready to travel.
A nationwide Destination Analysts survey that was conducted earlier this month shows 69.3% of participants said they are ready to travel.
“Each week that goes by, AAA travel advisors are seeing more hope and excitement from their customers about traveling this summer or fall and in 2022,” said Dianne Bourgoin, spokesperson for AAA Travel in Greater Hartford.
These results come as the Centers for Disease Control recently updated its travel guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated can travel at low risk to themselves.
AAA said the COVID-19 vaccines also appear to be the “ticket” that makes travelers feel safe confirming their trips.
“AAA is seeing many people contacting their travel advisors on the very day they are fully vaccinated to book trips. Many are wanting to travel to sun and fun destinations and booking for trips leaving in the next 4-6 weeks, rather than the more normal 6-8 months in advance,” added Bourgoin.
While the CDC said fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, the agency is still advising people to take precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing.
For those looking to book a vacation, AAA has a few tips for travelers:
- Keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still be in place
- Plan ahead. Know COVID-19 protocols for your destination.
- Consider advance reservations. Availability in some popular places is limited this year and in 2022. For 2022, pent up demand is causing a surge of bookings. If you want to travel soon or this summer, remain flexible.
- Consider travel insurance. The pandemic and resulting cancellations and delays, made travelers realize the value of travel insurance.
- Plan transportation. Since many rental car companies sold cars that were sitting unrented during the pandemic, availability is tight and prices can be high. Consider alternate means of local travel at your destination.
- Know your flight options. Most airlines dropped change fees during the pandemic for most fares. The fees may or may not be re-instated on certain fares as air travel resumes.
For travel tips from the CDC, click here.
