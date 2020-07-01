WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - AAA and state officials are expected to talk about a variety of travel- and tourist-related topics during a news conference on Wednesday morning.
Stream it at 11 a.m. here:
AAA said it will release summer travel data for New England while Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz urges safe travel for the Fourth of July holiday.
An update on the state's tourism will also be given, including what the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is doing to keep people safe at state parks and beaches.
State police are expected to address their highway safety measures as well.
The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at AAA's office in West Hartford.
