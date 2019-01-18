(WFSB) - Before heading out the door, drivers are urged to keep tabs on more than just the road and weather conditions.
A coating of snow dropped in the New Haven area due to a minor storm system.
However, the bigger deal is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday with several inches of snow followed by a wintry mix.
But that's not all of which drivers should be mindful.
AAA recommended that drivers check their tires, test their batteries and wipers and top off their fluids.
Once drivers are out on the roads, AAA's driving school urged people to simply take it easy.
"Driving in icy conditions can be very challenging," said Jennifer Shorette, director, AAA Driving School. "The best thing you can do is slow down and increase your following distances I can’t stress that enough."
For more on the weekend's forecast, head here.
To check current traffic conditions, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.