HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Daylight saving time this weekend could lead to sleepy drivers.
AAA warned to be on the lookout for drowsy drivers due to the hour of sleep everyone's going to lose.
It reminded people to adjust their sleeping habits in addition to their clocks.
“When the clocks change, sleep cycles are interrupted and drivers can be more tired than they realize,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA Greater Hartford. “Losing one hour of sleep takes an adjustment and motorists need to prepare by getting more rest, especially on Sunday."
According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates. The difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash makes drowsy driving one of the most underreported traffic safety issues.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 35 percent of U.S. drivers sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours daily. In AAA’s study, nearly all drivers (96 percent) said they view drowsy driving as a serious threat to their safety and a completely unacceptable behavior. However, 29 percent admitted to driving when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at some point in the past month.
“As many Americans struggle to balance their busy schedules, missing a few hours of sleep each day can often seem harmless,” Parmenter said. “But missing just two to three hours of sleep can more than quadruple your risk for a crash, which is the equivalent of driving drunk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.