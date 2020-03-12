FORT WORTH, TX (WFSB) - The American Athletic Conference has canceled its basketball tournament, which was slated to begin on Thursday.
Commissioner Mike Aresco announced on Thursday that the "2020 Air Force Reserve Men's Basketball Championship," which was scheduled to take place March 12-15, will not be played out of coronavirus concerns.
The tournament was set to happen in Fort Worth, TX.
The University of Connecticut men's basketball team headed to Texas earlier this week for the tournament.
"The decision was not made in consultation with the Conference's leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Aresco said. "This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament."
The tournament would have been UConn's last before it heads to the Big East Conference next season.
The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC conferences also canceled their tournaments.
The NBA and MLS have also suspended their seasons in response to the coronavirus.
