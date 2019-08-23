HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the case of a dog that they believe was abandoned in Hamden.
A concerned citizen said on Aug. 13 that the Yorkshire terrier mix was tied to the outside of an apartment building on Mix Avenue.
An animal control officer responded and found it, police said.
The officer said the dog could not sit and that it appeared to be in a great deal of pain.
The dog was suffering from a skin condition, the officer found, which was caused by either an autoimmune disease or a chemical burn.
Also, both ears needed to be partially amputated because of an infection.
The dog was also underweight and dehydrated.
A veterinarian said the dog had been in that condition for two weeks.
The vet estimated that the dog was about 3 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call animal control at 203-230-4080 or the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.
