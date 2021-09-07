PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking for the person that dropped off a dog at a local fairground and then took off.
The Portland Animal Control says the dog, "Suger", was found in a crate at the Portland Fairgrounds Tuesday.
A note was found with "Suger", which read:
"Help my mom said I can't keep the dog. Suger is her name."
Anyone with any information is asked to call 860-342-6789.
(1) comment
Poor little thing ! She'll find a new home quick thanks to WFSB . Sad that it happened but when it gets put out like this a good human will be taking her shortly .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.