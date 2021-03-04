BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man has been arrested a month after a dog was found abandoned in the cold in Branford.
Bless Rivera, 23, turned himself in on Tuesday night, according to police.
The dog, now named Lincoln, was recently adopted, the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said.
BRIGHT SPOT: Abandoned dog is ready to be adopted
When Lincoln was found, the shelter said he was 20 pounds underweight and had other injuries.
A jogger found the dog outside in the bitter cold near the Branford Community House.
The shelter nursed him back to health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.