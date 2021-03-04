A man has been arrested a month after a dog was found abandoned in the cold in Branford.

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man has been arrested a month after a dog was found abandoned in the cold in Branford.

Bless Rivera, 23, turned himself in on Tuesday night, according to police.

The dog, now named Lincoln, was recently adopted, the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said.

When Lincoln was found, the shelter said he was 20 pounds underweight and had other injuries.

A jogger found the dog outside in the bitter cold near the Branford Community House.

The shelter nursed him back to health.

