SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Southington are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy inside a paper bag on the side of the road.
On Thursday afternoon, a Good Samaritan called police to say they found the young male beagle mix puppy on the side of the road in the area of Empress Drive and West Center Street.
He was found inside a paper shopping bag.
According to police, the puppy was lethargic and showed signs of severe neglect.
He was taken to a local veterinarian to be cared for.
Southington police have launched an investigation into the animal cruelty.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-378-1649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.