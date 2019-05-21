HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two rallies are set to take place at the capitol on Tuesday.
One is pro-life, the other is pro-choice.
Both start at noon.
The rallies were planned in response to a local bill that has to do with the advertising of pregnancy centers and anti-abortion bills passed in Alabama and Missouri.
Both are in conjunction with rallies taking place across the nation.
Democrats are calling this a Day of Action aimed at protecting women's reproductive rights.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said they'll both be taking part in the Day of Action rally in Hartford.
Pro-life supporters said they'll be defending the state's pregnancy resource centers.
They said a bill that lawmakers in the state House of Representatives recently passed could impact the advertising of the centers and put them out of business.
The supporters said the centers serve women who seek state assistance and an alternative to abortion.
Anti-abortion laws were recently passed in a number of states.
Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case affirming a woman's right to an abortion passed in 1973. Years later, it remains a divisive issue across the country.
"The legislature has spoken and underscores the sanctity of life that the people of Alabama value so highly," said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican.
"We're going to continue to speak out, continue to tell our stories continue to demand our constitutional right to choice," said Dina Zirlott, abortion rights advocate.
Lamont is urging businesses in Alabama and Missouri to come to Connecticut.
The letter said Connecticut supports the rights of women about their bodies.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates throughout the day.
Whatever your stance, why are we being so restrictive with women's bodily autonomy? Dead people have more rights, literally. Dead people can and do keep all their organs, no matter who needs them. Women are being restricted in what they can choose because of some other persons beliefs. That is NOT freedom. People do use contraceptives and they are not 100% effective. Or, a woman can find out that their potential child may not survive outside the womb. Why are we going to prevent her from making a choice on whether or not she can terminate a pregnancy?
