HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state said it continues to make progress in compliance with the executive orders that require a COVID-19 vaccine for state employees, or weekly testing.

As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, the governor’s office said about 23,600, or 78%, are fully vaccinated, while about 5,500, or 18%, will receive weekly testing.

Officials added that about 1,200, or 4%, have not yet submitted their required documentation.

The deadline was midnight last night.

On Tuesday, state officials were working to contact each employee to find out why they had not submitted documentation and to correct any potential errors.

Among those responses, more than 1,700 employees indicated that they had gotten vaccinated in the days following the governor’s announcement on Aug. 19 requiring the vaccine or weekly testing for state employees.

The governor’s office said at this time it does not anticipate needing to activate the Connecticut National Guard to respond to possible staffing shortages.

“The governor’s executive orders apply only to the executive branch, where he has jurisdiction. The judicial branch is following a similar process and timeline, and the legislative branch is in the process of developing similar requirements,” a press release said.