NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The sun may have started to poke out in Norwich by late Thursday morning, but snow remained an issued.
Winter Storm Bailey deposited about 10 inches in the area.
Roads remained slick around 10:30 a.m.
Contractors and the Department of Transportation were out all night working to treat and clear the roads.
People working to shovel reported that the snow may be soft, but there's a lot of it to clear.
Fire officials urged property owners to clear out hydrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.