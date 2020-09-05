BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out early Saturday morning at an auto lot in the town of Berlin.
Berlin Fire officials say they responded to an online vehicle auction business on Christian Lane around 1:20 a.m. to find about 15 to 20 vehicles in a locked storage lot fully involved.
Additional crews from surrounding towns were called to the scene to assist.
While the fire was quickly knocked down, officials said that the overhaul and complete extinguishment process took about three and a half hours.
About 30 vehicles were damaged by the fire.
DEEP also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear if this fire is considered suspicious and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Berlin Fire Marshal's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 860-828-7053.
