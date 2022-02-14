HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire forced about fifty people from their homes Monday night.
Crews were hosing the Warner Street apartment building down for hours.
The fire broke out around 7 p.m. and is believed to have originated in the middle portion of the building on Warner Street, eventually working its way across and eventually reaching the roofline.
Fire officials say that they witnessed flames emitting from several windows.
The fire spread fast and crews had to rescue several people. Most of the apartments they made rescues from were already filled with smoke.
Luckily, they say they were able to get everyone out safely.
“Because this fire spread so quickly, because it got into the common attic space, fire was running above the apartments without the knowledge of the residents inside, so we had to break down doors and get them out. The apartments were rapidly filling with smoke," Hamden Fire Chief Garry Merwede explained.
At least one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Police and firefighters from New Haven stepped up to help their neighboring community, helping with traffic control and working to quell the flames.
Firefighters will need to conduct a secondary search of the building. The threat of the building collapsing has forced crews to put their search efforts on hold.
Twenty-two units are considered a total loss and approximately fifty people have been displaced.
The department and Mayor Lauren Garrett are asking people to avoid the area.
