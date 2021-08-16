EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for whoever pushed over about 12 gravestones, some of which cracked, at a cemetery in East Hartford.
The headstones were vandalized at the St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Neighbors were left filled with questions.
“I just looked out the window in my kitchen window and I saw there was a policeman here and I saw some tombstones [when] I walked the dog,” said Joan Burgie, a resident.
Burgie said she walks through the area every day, but on Saturday she realized something looked off.
It was a similar morning for Ismal Lopez, who took a nearby route to work.
“I am always walking here, like all the time, and I never seen this,” Lopez said. “It’s kind of disrespectful. Especially for the people. What if that’s someone’s loved ones? I don’t know how I would react. Like what if that was someone that I knew.”
Police said they filed a report Saturday after another resident called them. When they showed up, they said the 12 headstones looked like they were pushed over.
“I just feel awful that someone can do something like that,” Burgie said. “No respect for anything and I am sure it’s expensive for the families to have to fix the tombstone.”
According to the police report, the responding officer said many of the headstone names were covered because of the position each one landed. Those collected had the following names:
- J. Powers
- Hackett
- Poscher
- Toce
- Paraons, Fltnn, Erlandson, Duboise
- Leone
- Batiston
- Coughlin
“It should definitely be a fine because you are disrespecting the dead ones,” Lopez said. “And destroying property.”
Police added that a metal pipe was found, which Channel 3 also observed close by. However, police didn’t see strike marks on any of the headstones.
Police said anyone with information or videos of the vandalism is asked to call the East Hartford Police Department.
Channel 3 reached out to the Catholic Cemeteries Association about the damage report but had not heard back as of Monday morning.
