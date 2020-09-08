NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Roughly half of students in New Britain headed back to class on Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona welcomed students back at Smalley Elementary School around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The district was originally slated to head back to class last Thursday.
School leaders have not said why they postponed the date.
Students were treated like little heroes on Tuesday morning.
"I’m excited because I really like having fun here at school," said Leylani Cruz-Figueroa, a Smalley student.
Leylani walked into the school with her dad and sister. They were two of dozens of students who were greeted at the doors.
Bysiewicz and Cardona, along with local firefighters, held signs to help welcome back the students.
Bysiewicz called the students' resilience inspiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think kids are excited to be back," she said. "I think [parents] would like to have their kids back in school because there is no substitute for in person learning."
She said she hopes the district gets off to a smooth start so more parents will send their children back.
As of Tuesday, only about half of New Britain families allowed their children to return to classrooms. The rest enrolled in virtual learning programs.
"I think once families get more comfortable with the precautions that have been put into place, I think they expect to see more students learning in person," Bysiewicz said.
Leyani said she was glad her dad gave her the green light to return. She said kids like her are adjusting to a new era of education. She even found a reason to smile behind her cloth mask.
"I feel really great about that," she explained. "I like wearing my mask because it’s really, really cartoony and I really like cartoons a lot."
