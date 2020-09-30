HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- November’s election is a little more than a month away, and a record number of voters are expected to use absentee ballots.
There are concerns town clerks will be overwhelmed and results may not be known for days.
In the primary election, 68 percent of voters used mail-in ballots, when normally it’s only 5 percent, and it could be even higher in the November election.
Town clerks could be overloaded, but legislation that was passed overwhelmingly on Wednesday during the House of Representatives special session will allow clerks to separate the large mailing envelopes from the ballot envelopes, which could be done on Friday before the Tuesday election.
Lawmakers returned to the state capitol this week for a special session to vote on a number of bills, including this one regarding absentee ballots.
“Some people will do it because of COVID, some will do take advantage of the fact they can do absentee ballot, it’s possible it will be a very high number,” said Carol Reimers, of the Connecticut League of Women Voters.
She supports the legislation, saying ballots would still have to be counted on Election Day, but separating the envelopes would speed things up.
There’s also been a lot of talk about fraud.
“The president, actually at the debate last night, he was not opposed to solicited absentee ballots; well that’s Connecticut. We don’t send ballots in the mail to anybody, unless you fill out an application and you mail it in. They check your address, then they send ballot and you send it back,” said Democratic State Rep. Matt Ritter.
“We all want to make sure we get the results of the election on Nov. 3 as quickly as possible, and understand because of COVID a lot more people are voting absentee ballots,” said Republican State Rep. Themis Klarides.
The Connecticut League of Women Voters is also concerned about human error.
“Like forgetting to sign the inner envelope, or things like not filling out the form completely, so we just urge people to be very careful and follow the directions,” Reimers said.
It was also a bittersweet day at the capitol, as the House speaker and minority leader decided not to run again in this upcoming election. They shared some memories and some tears as they said their goodbyes, as there will be many new members after November’s election.
