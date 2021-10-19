HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Absentee ballots are available for Election Day 2021.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Gov. Ned Lamont plan to remind voters about them during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

It's set for 10:15 a.m. in Hartford.

State Senate passes voting bill The Connecticut State Senate passed a bill the supporters said encourages more people to vote.

According to Public Act No. 21-2 from this summer's special session, COVID-19 may be used as a valid reason for requesting a ballot for any primary, election or referendum held before Nov. 3.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Ballots can be requested through the secretary of the state's website, then returned to the voter's town clerk office in their city or town.

For more information, including an absentee ballot application and how to find a town clerk, voters can head here.