HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are tackling the hot topics of absentee ballots and police reform during a special session Thursday.
They are voting on whether or not to expand the use of absentee ballots due to COVID-19 concerns.
The ballots will be widely used in the August primary and if voted through, would be also allowed in the November election.
Critics have said they're concerned about fraud and error, but the Secretary of the State said it's safe and secure.
“There are people who don’t want to go to the polls and expose themselves to COVID unnecessarily, especially the elderly," Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said.
Police accountability and transparency is also on the table during the session.
Lawmakers said a measure looks to ban choke holds, require body cameras and change how policing is done across the state.
Lawmakers did pass a telehealth bill, which requires companies to cover certain medical consultations that can be done remotely.
The state House of Representatives is set to vote on both measures this week.
The state Senate will get its chance next week.
