BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- If anyone has a sick child in one Berlin school, they might be one of the hundreds who have been sick.
Berlin’s superintendent of schools said absentee numbers are climbing at McGee Middle School.
A little over 100 staff members and students have been out each day, at least since Monday.
The school sent a letter to parents telling them that the stomach bug is going around and to make sure students are washing their hands.
There is also hand sanitizer in the school and custodians are wiping down desks every night.
Doctors also said the best prevention is good hand washing.
