DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - A cat is being nursed back to health after it was found inside an abandoned car at a rest stop on I-95 North in Darien.
State Police say troopers were first alerted to the incident late Monday morning.
The cat is believed to have been in the car since at least overnight and is currently receiving treatment.
A veterinarian informed police that the cat showed signs of abuse and neglect.
The State Animal Control Unit has been notified and State Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.