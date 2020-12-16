HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Access Health CT announced on Wednesday an extension to its 2021 annual open enrollment period.
The period now runs until Jan. 15, 2021.
Access Health CT said the reason for the extension was the current COVID-19 health crisis.
It sought to provide Connecticut residents more time to get insurance coverage.
If new customers sign up for health insurance plans through Access Health CT from now until Jan. 15, their coverage will start Feb. 1, 2021.
In addition, Access Health CT customers who enrolled in a plan for 2021 now have the option to keep it or find a new plan; however, if they make a plan change during this extension period, the new plan will have a start date of Feb. 1, 2021 and they must pay the January bill (premium) for the original plan.
“We understand this year has been an extremely difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said James Michel, chief executive officer of AHCT. “And we also know if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the value of our health. There is plenty to think about when choosing a health insurance plan and we want to make sure our customers are able to pick the best plan for themselves and their families. We hope this extension providing extra time allows Connecticut residents to make sure they picked a quality, health insurance plan that fits their needs and gives them the best value in 2021.”
Access Health CT will continue to offer free enrollment help to all Connecticut residents during the extension.
- Online: AccessHealthCT.com (Live chat: AccessHealthCT.com click “Live Chat” icon)
- Phone: 1-855-805-4325, Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- With Certified Brokers or Enrollment Specialists in your community.
- At a time that works for you at a Virtual Enrollment Fair*, more information here.
- In-Person at an Enrollment Location* in Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain, Stamford, or Hartford by appointment only. For more information click here.
