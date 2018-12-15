Access Health CT announced on Saturday that the insurer will extend its Open Enrollment period to January.
The insurer said the extension adds another month for residents to acquire health insurance following the original deadline of December 15th to ensure coverage starting February 1st.
Representatives with Access Health CT said the decision came after a Texas federal district court judge ruled the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional because of the changes to the “individual mandate” clause by Congress.
Representatives said the ruling would not affect Connecticut residents who choose to enroll and receive health insurance coverage through Access Health CT.
“Access Health CT is the official marketplace under the Affordable Care Act in Connecticut and we are committed to upholding the ACA and the support it provides to the residents of our state,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer, James Michel.
Access Health CT customers who are enrolled for plans lasting until January, but are interested in changing coverage, still owe their January premiums, representatives said.
More Open Enrollment Fairs will be held throughout January. In Hamden, residents can enroll at the Keene Community Center Gym on Pine Street from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019.
In East Hartford, customers, residents can enroll at the East Hartford Community Cultural Center Gym on Chapman Place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 12th.
In Bridgeport, residents can enroll at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Cancer Center 4th floor Conference Room on Main Street from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15th.
For more information, visit: www.AccessHealthCT.com
(0) comments
