There are only a few days left for families in Connecticut to sign up for health coverage during the health insurance open enrollment period. Access Health CT is hosting a fair today to assist with the enrollment process.
The 2019 Health Insurance Enrollment Period ends Tuesday, January 15th. So far 110,000 total qualified health plans have been completed.
Access Health CT is hosting a fair in the gym of the East Hartford Community Cultural Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event runs until 2 p.m.
Families who are currently covered by an insurance plan for 2019 are encouraged to evaluate their options. Changing plans could mean savings for the upcoming year.
Appointments are not required, but Access Health CT recommends you register ahead of time so they know your needs.
The fair is offering discounted rides with Lyft. Use the code AHFAIR112 to get a discount.
You can find a list of Access Health CT’s enrollment fairs here.
