SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police have released an accident report after an 8-year-old died during a ski accident at Mt. Southington last month.
Logan Murphy Mengold died following the accident on Feb. 19.
According to the police report, Mengold had attempted to “drop into” the half pipe, which was about 3 to 4 feet high.
It was reported that Mengold’s legs and feet came out from underneath him, and he struck his head on the inside of the half pipe.
Mengold was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the accident report.
He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital before being transferred to Hartford Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to the medical examiner’s office, Mengold died of blunt impact injury to the head and his skull was fractured.
His death was ruled an accident.
According to Mt. Southington’s website, skiers and snowboarders are not required to wear helmets, unless they are in the terrain park.
In his obituary, Mengold was described as an early riser who was always looking for his next adventure, and he will be missed by many in the community.
"He was a kind and caring boy who got along with everyone ... he has piercing green eyes and a smile that could light up a room,” the obituary mentioned.
Mengold loved to compete and was described as a natural athlete who played lacrosse, was on a travel soccer team in town and also swam competitively.
The obituary goes on to say Mengold loved sushi, chocolate, along with video games, and also loved music.
Mengold’s family said in the obituary, “he loved to sing and enjoyed seeing Hamilton and learned every song.”
Mt. Southington released a statement after the accident saying:
"Early in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Mount Southington Ski Patrol was notified that a young skier had been injured as a result of a fall that he took while skiing. Ski Patrol responded immediately, and an ambulance was called, and the first responders rendered emergency care. The skier was transported to a Waterbury hospital. The incident remains under investigation. Mount Southington has since learned that the young man has passed away. The management and staff at Mount Southington are deeply saddened by this incident and are keeping the young man's parent, family and friends in their thoughts and prayers."
