SUFFIELD (WFSB) - Police are investigating an accidental drowning at Congamond Lake Friday night. 

According to police, the incident is being investigated with the help of the Southwick, MA police department and the Massachusetts State Police. 

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and expect to release more information. 

