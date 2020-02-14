HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state has released new data on accidental drug overdose deaths that happened in Connecticut last year.
According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the total number of accidental intoxication deaths in 2019 increased 18 percent compared to 2018.
The state reported 1,200 accidental intoxication deaths in 2019.
Officials said there continues to be an increase in deaths involving fentanyl, a 29 percent increase, and cocaine, a 34 percent increase. Among the deaths with cocaine, 85 percent also involved fentanyl.
Xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer, was also detected in 71 fentanyl deaths.
The ages of people who died last year from accidental intoxication ranged from 17 to 74 years old.
