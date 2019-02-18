HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While accumulating snow from Monday's storm may be finished, there may be more coming later in the week.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect for northern Connecticut until 4 p.m. It's the reason Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Organizations posted delays while a number of cities and towns issued parking bans. See the list here.
"Snowfall totals ranged anywhere from an inch along the shoreline to as much as 4 inches in Burlington," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Bolton reported 3.8 inches, had Staffordville, 3.6 inches, Union had 3.5 inches, Windsor Locks had 3.3 inches and North Granby saw 3.2 inches.
The precipitation wasn't all snow. Sleet and freezing rain were reported along the shoreline.
"While most of the roads are clear of snow, please be careful as there could still be some slick spots," Haney said.
The snow and/or mix will continue to be intermittent throughout Monday.
"While the accumulating snow has pretty much come to an end, we're still dealing with snow showers [Monday] afternoon," Haney said. "We've also got reduced visibility due to fog and drizzle in most of the state."
High temperatures for the day will be in the 30s. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20s.
The state will see a break from wintry weather on Tuesday.
"You're going to need your umbrellas and ice scrapers by midweek," Haney said. "Yes, another storm will impact Connecticut Wednesday and Thursday."
The timing and type of precipitation remains in question, however.
As of Monday afternoon's forecast, it looks to develop as snow later in the day on Wednesday, possibly after the evening commute.
Then, it could mix or change over to sleet and rain overnight. The greatest chance for any accumulation would be in northern Connecticut.
Plain rain is possible early Thursday morning. Conditions should improve by the afternoon.
For the rest of the week, the state appears to be storm-free.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
