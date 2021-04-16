HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A slow-moving storm continued to impact Connecticut on Friday as parts of the state saw some accumulating snow.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the storm that featured a soaking rain on Thursday left several inches of snow in northwestern Connecticut and northeastern Connecticut.
People across the state sent photos of the snow to Channel 3:
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert, but canceled it at noon.
"What’s left of the accumulating snow in northeastern Connecticut winds down in the next few hours," Dixon said. "Then we’ll see scattered/spotty rain and even some lingering snow showers through [Friday] evening."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Highs for the day are expected to remain in the 40s.
One to 3 inches of snow was predicted for northwestern Connecticut and between 2 and 6 inches for the northeastern part of the state.
In lower elevations, a slushy coating on grassy surfaces was possible.
Across the border, a winter storm watch was issued for western Massachusetts.
The weight of the snow could result in some scattered power outages. However, some trees are just beginning to leaf out, so the added impact on power outages should be minimal.
Rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts.
"All precip winds down [Friday night]," Dixon said.
Clouds will linger into Saturday morning, and a rain or wet snow shower is possible.
However, weather conditions will improve.
The sky looks to become partly-sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-and-upper-50s.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures near 60 degrees.
"The two-day period will be dry for many communities, however an isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out," Dixon said.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
(1) comment
Must be that global warming liberturds are talking about. LMFAO!
