SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - An acid spill at a company in Shelton prompted a response from the fire and police departments.
According to police, the incident was first reported as an explosion at Milestone Inc. on Controls Drive Friday afternoon.
However, crews determined that no explosion happened.
Instead, police said it as a small hydrofluoric acid spill. Vapor from the chemical reached the building's ventilation system.
The building was evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
Hazmat crews were also on the scene as of 1:30 p.m., but expected to have the building clear soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.