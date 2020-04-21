(WFSB) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Connecticut is continuing to push the Department of Correction to release inmates, filing a federal lawsuit on Tuesday.
The ACLU said the DOC still isn’t doing enough to protect inmates in a public health crisis, and the key thing they’re looking for is just some kind of plan for inmates who face higher risks from COVID-19.
They named five inmates as plaintiffs, but those five inmates basically represent two groups -- those who are locked up while awaiting trial and those who have been sentenced.
The five inmates also demonstrate the concerns by the ACLU and other advocates regarding underlying health issues that put them at higher risk for serious cases or even death. Health issues that include HIV, cancer, and diabetes.
However, the inmates all live in close quarters, dormitory-style sleeping arrangements for dozens of inmates.
The ACLU also said the DOC isn’t doing enough in terms of sanitation or health care. The DOC was up to 293 inmates testing positive as of Monday, as well as 202 officers.
“There's no process, there's no channels for people to even say 'hey, I don't pose a safety risk, my sister is willing to take me in a DOC-approved home’,” said Elana Bildner, ACLU CT’s staff attorney.
“If somebody is a dangerous person, that would be a problem, but most of the people who are in there are not in that dangerous category,” said defense lawyer Paul Garlinghouse.
The Dept. of Correction said that they do not comment on active litigation.
It had previously said they are protecting inmates, including moving those who test positive to Northern Correctional Institution, banning visitors, and screening anyone who enters a prison.
All those poor caged predators. Boo hoo. The ACLU should be ashamed of themselves the bleeding heart fools!
