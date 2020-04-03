HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency lawsuit to protect incarcerated people from the coronavirus.
It said the suit is to force Gov. Ned Lamont and Commissioner of Corrections Rollin Cook to protect prisoners against COVID-19.
The ACLU wants to reduce the number of people behind bars by releasing those most vulnerable to illness and who have high risk factors.
The suit was filed on Friday on behalf of four incarcerated men. The ACLU said prisoners included one over the age of 60, one who has an autoimmune condition, a third who is scheduled to be released next month and a fourth who is being held for want of a $5,000 bond and only has one lung.
“People who are incarcerated in Connecticut are in imminent danger from COVID-19. The longer Connecticut fails to act to protect them, the closer our state comes to a deadly and unconstitutional disaster,” said Dan Barrett, the ACLU of Connecticut’s legal director and an attorney on the case. “Connecticut’s courts did not sentence people to suffer and potentially die from a pandemic. While lawyers, advocates, and family members have been filing motions and pleading with the governor and policymakers, we need urgent, coordinated, and system-wide change now to protect incarcerated people’s lives. Thousands of people who are incarcerated right now could be safely with their families, posing no danger to the public and out of harm’s way themselves, if the state were simply to act.”
In addition to those who have underlying conditions, many of the inmates the ACLU wants released are being held pre-trial on lesser charges or low bond amounts, being held solely for technical violation of probation or parole, eligible for home confinement or supervised release, or within six months of the end of their sentence.
The suit also asks the court to require Lamont and Cook to have a court-reviewed plan to provide hygiene, social distancing, diagnoses, and treatment for people who remain incarcerated. It also wants them to approve residential placements within seven days for those eligible for release and fund transitional housing for those without residences to go to upon release.
A copy of the complaint can be read below:
