STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - The acting secretary of the U.S. Navy visited Stratford on Wednesday.
Thomas Harker visited Sikorsky Aircraft to check out Sikorsky helicopters and view its Connecticut supply chain.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro accompanied him. They planned a news conference for 10 a.m. Stream it here or below:
Both said that Sikorsky's operations benefit naval operations and ensure that sailors have the best equipment to fulfill their missions.
