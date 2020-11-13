PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of North Main Street and Diamond Street in Plymouth on Friday evening.
Police said there is an active crime scene in the area, but said there is no immediate threat to the public.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
There is no additional information regarding the active crime scene.
Police said an update will be given as soon as possible.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
Perhaps the Keystone, I mean Plymouth, cops finally caught Buddy.
