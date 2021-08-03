HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An active police investigation is underway in a section of Hartford's North End neighborhood.
Multiple police officers were seen late Tuesday morning on Barbour Street near Judson Street.
Specific details about what happened were not immediately available, but police were focusing on a car that had crashed into a utility pole.
What appears to be multiple bullet holes were also seen in the passenger door.
A section of the road has been blocked off by crime tape.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
