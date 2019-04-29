MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) -- CT State Police said an active search is underway for a wanted man in Marlborough.
Police are searching for Timothy Douchette in the area of Route 66 and Johnson Road.
Officers said he has hazel eyes, a beard, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt.
The man may be on foot.
Police advise folks to not approach the man if they see him, but to call 9-1-1.
Stay with Ch 3 for updates as they become available.
