WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday night, local activists argued that a recent deadly officer involved shooting highlights the need for more police body cameras.
West Haven Police were not involved in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Murbarak Soulmane, but his family members still hope his death leads to more police accountability.
The West Haven Police Commission meeting kicked off about a quarter mile from a recent deadly officer involved shooting on Campbell Avenue.
A Connecticut State Police trooper shot and killed Soulemane after he led police on a chase following an alleged carjacking in Norwalk.
Investigators say troopers used a taser first and Trooper Brian North only fired his weapon after Soulemane flashed a knife.
West Haven Police weren’t involved in the shooting, but local activists argue prejudice played a role in the death.
“Yes, it has racial overtones. West Haven is suffering from a racial problem, it’s always been a racial problem,” said Carroll Lee Brown, local activist.
Tensions rose during the police commission meeting when Chairman Ray Collins said he couldn’t comment because the shooting is a state police investigation.
Reverend Boise Kimber believes Soulemane’s death could lead to real change. He and Soulemane’s family met with Mayor Nancy Rossi and Kimber says she has promised to try to find money in the budget to pay for body cameras for all West Haven Police Department officers.
“I think in the 21st Century, this department needs to rise up to the occasion in protecting the citizens of West Haven and those who visit the City of West Haven,” Kimber said.
Mayor Rossi’s office was closed when the meeting ended, but she has supported the implementation of body cameras before, but she’s warned it could be expensive.
