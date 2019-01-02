HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stopping violence in the capitol city is the goal for many this year.
Leaders say cracking the code of silence and changing the culture in some Hartford neighborhoods will be the key to that success.
On Wednesday night, several took the first step in doing that by holding a vigil in the spot where a young father recently died.
Looking at the statistics, with 21 murders, 2018 was safer than 2017 when there were 28 murders.
The goal is to get that number even lower, so city leaders took their pleas to one of the city’s most violent areas.
Last week, 35-year-old Ross Stone was shot and killed in the city.
Officers putting up crime tape then were replaced tonight by officers sending up prayers for the violence to end.
“It really hurts. Anytime you take a father away from a child, knowing that child will never grow up knowing who his father is, it’s a very defining moment in our community,” said Reverend Henry Brown.
Stone’s murder was the 21st of 2018 and the last one of the year in Hartford.
Police arrested the suspected shooter, Abdul Hakim Ali and he was arraigned on New Year’s Eve.
While 2018 stats are better than 2017, which had 28 murders, city leaders are striving to make these neighborhoods safer.
“All of us need to make a statement that we’re tired of the violence in our community and we need to step up and do something about it,” Brown said.
That message simply isn’t resonating.
Maybe it was the cold, but members from Hartford police nearly equaled the number of activists attending tonight’s vigil.
Reverend Brown couldn’t convince members from Stone’s family to attend. He says this is what they told him.
“’Reverend, I don’t want to go to Hartford, I don’t want to go to the north end, we don’t feel like it’s safe there.’ I did everything I can do to assure it is safe,” Brown said.
“I’ve been living here for 8 years and haven’t seen a change,” said Tulio Deleon.
Tulio Deleon wasn’t part of the vigil, but lives on Garden Street and stopped to listen.
“They call the attention, they catch attention and this is what we really need, step by step, little by little, this is a good start,” said Deleon.
Deleon says the biggest change needs to come from residents here. He says many want the violence to stop, but are still wary to do something about it.
“There’s no awareness here and people are afraid,” Deleon said.
Other residents went on to say that they would like to see more surveillance in the area so what’s captured on it is already available to police, without them needing to speak up and potentially put themselves in danger.
