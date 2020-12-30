NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been six months since Minneapolis man George Floyd was killed, the world witnessing his death through a cell phone video.
It sparked nationwide protests and calls for change to policing, including here in Connecticut.
What was once a whisper for justice, became a roar over the summer, with people in every corner of the state filling the streets.
Protesters say the killing of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the frustration from decades of police brutality and systemic racism, reached a boiling point.
Activists demanded the defunding of police, police accountability, and an investment in communities of color.
Alicia Strong and the newly formed New Britain Racial Coalition stood confronted the mayor and police six months ago during a ‘Ride for Unity.’
“We were tired of inequalities in the city,” Strong said.
Months later, she said they’ve had some victories.
“Everybody, all city police, including the common council, did take an anti-bias training,” Strong said.
The New Britain Common Council recently voted to remove the Christopher Columbus Statue, which was another coalition ask.
However, one of the major changes the coalition push for was a police civilian review board, which failed unanimously in a subcommittee meeting.
The final resolution the subcommittee voted on did not include subpoena power.
In response to the failed resolution, the New Britain Chief of Staff Justin Dorsey said “According to Council rules, because the resolution for the Civilian Review Board was voted down (unanimously) in committee, that is the last time it could appear before this Common Council body who’s terms run through November 9, 2021.”
Strong and the coalition have requested information from the city about the measure through the Freedom of Information Act.
She said moving forward, they plan on addressing wealth and racial inequality and funding for public schools.
“It’s only the beginning of a much longer journey,” Strong said.
During the first Thursday of June, the steps of the New Haven Police Department served as an impromptu meeting point between Chief Otoniel Reyes and residents.
The next day, it served as a stage for hundreds of protesters who demanded accountability.
“Police officers are not there to be judge and jury, and so even when someone has committed a crime, there is a way of handling those individuals that does not violate their rights,” said Samuel Ross-Lee, who serves as a member of New Haven’s revamped Civilian Review Board.
The new board was appointed this past August, more than a year after the Board of Alders voted to create the new version.
It includes subpoena power.
“I think the subpoena power was necessary, and I think the fight was necessary for it to get to that point,” Ross-Lee said.
Since June, the Board of Alders has cut $4 million from the New Haven Police budget, but other departments faced steep cuts as well.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has said the cuts are not related to the protests, but are because of the city’s financial challenges.
“I think a lot of the conversations around defunding the police ultimately are based in conversations about how we keep our community safe and often times policing isn’t always the best answer,” Elicker said.
He added that the city is working on a crisis response team and aiming for a fall 2021 rollout.
“That will allow us to respond to public safety issues that may not necessarily require a police officer,” Elicker said.
