HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Body camera footage of an arrest by Hartford police sparked protests and questions.
Some argue that too much force was used during the arrest.
The footage was released by Hartford police after a tense traffic stop on Blue Hills Avenue Monday afternoon.
A woman was pulled over after police said her car was reported stolen.
Police said they tried to figure out the situation while explaining to the woman what was happening.
“What is your cause for talking to me? I don’t have to talk to you. I’m not under arrest,” the woman told police.
Police said the tense situation exploded when the woman tried to leave the scene.
When she tried to leave, the officer demanded that she get out before she put the car in reverse and started backing up.
“No, it’s my car and it’s not stolen,” the woman told police.
Officers and eyewitnesses converged on the woman and encouraged her to put the car in park. After they spent a minute and a half asking her to get out of the car, two officers pulled her out.
The woman was arrested with at least three officers on the scene.
The body camera footage showed the woman on the ground, but eyewitness video recorded a different angle of the arrest.
The eyewitness video revealed an officer’s knee possibly on the woman’s head or neck area.
The woman could be heard yelling, “I can’t breathe.”
The unidentified woman was arrested and continued to protest all the way until she was taken to the cruiser. She was charged with interfering with police and reckless endangerment because there was a child in the car.
Both the woman and the child were not hurt, according to police.
Hartford police later made a clarification that the car was never stolen, but it did make the list of “wanted vehicles’ because it was believed to have been involved in a shots-fired incident.
Police said the passenger in the woman’s car was the suspect in the shots-fired incident, but they only determined that after he left the scene.
They commented on the footage and denied that a knee was used in force.
In a statement to Channel 3, the department wrote:
It appears he has his knee over, hovering over her head area, which he then moves. The use of force in this incident will be reviewed by the Police Department, as is every use of force.
The community reaction was quick. Hours after the arrest, about a dozen people protested outside police headquarters. They said de-escalation methods should have been used.
“Under no circumstance should five men put their hands on a woman and cover her like that,” said Cornell Lewis, community activist.
Police haven’t said if any of the officers involved were put on leave.
However, they said the incident will continue to be investigated.
(8) comments
I immediately thought, why didn't she just cooperate? But given the state of things, if it were me (if I was a black woman) in the car with my child and I knew it was my car but I was afraid of what the police would do to me or my child, I might go into survival mode, as this women did and freak out and try to get away. Not a good move but i wouldn't have been thinking straight.
Thank you !!!! You’re absolutely correct! I was going to mention everything you mentioned but didn’t have the room. Thank you for explaining what is clearly why she “exploded”. I also don’t see why she couldn’t breathe, unless it was due to her excessive weight. Obviously, all distractions for the passenger having fled. I thought the police (who I am a critic of) handled it perfectly. No one got hurt; other than “butt hurt” maybe.
Looking at this closer, the car was stopped because it was believed to have been involved in a shots-fired incident. The 'suspect' is believed to have been her passenger. But he fled THE SCENE. If he was her passenger, how come he left the scene and didn't help/assist the driver? What child is left in the car and was this the mother of the child? A lot of questions and yet, I believe the cops had 'reason' to pull her over. Something wasn't right with this car! The way this woman acted was ridiculous and seems suspicious. Perrhaps she KNEW her passenger had done something and her reaction was a decoy to prevent her passenger from getting arrested. Is this passenger a relative? A boyfriend? Again, why would you leave the scene??
Read the article. She wasn’t charged with driving a stolen car. she was arrested for her poor behavior choices. Where’s the false arrest ?
Not a stolen car so this is a false arrest. The police made the mistake.
“Badge number. Badge number.” Any cop has no problem with disclosing their badge number. It’s also usually engraved right on the badge folks. Asking for a badge number is just another “threat” and a media talking point. Look at the badge. It’s right there.
Why is she not cooperating, as the person who took the video said? She also tried to leave. It took 3 cops to detain her. Why did she resist???? Obviously using the obligatory “I can’t breathe” mantra. She was wayyy too emotional. Sorry, she was in the wrong here. The cops did exactly the right things trying to de-escalate the situation.
People have a breaking point when living in a police state in what is otherwise touted as a free nation. Before you reflexively say I'm wrong, considering the fact the US holds 25% of the world's prisoners despite being only 5% of the global population.
