BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Connecticut.
Sandler will be bringing his new stand-up to the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on June 25.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Arena’s box office, or at ticketmaster.com.
In 1999, Sandler founded Happy Madison Productions, and is known for his roles in Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Big Daddy, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigalow, Little Nicky, The Animal, The Hot Chick, 50 First Dates, Click, Grown Ups, The Ridiculous 6 and more.
The event is being put on by both the Webster Bank Arena and Mohegan Sun.
“Bringing additional sports & entertainment programming to Bridgeport is our way of being a good community partner, and we plan on creating more energy and excitement that will also drive more tourism that everyone in Bridgeport and the State of Ct can enjoy,” Tom Cantone Sr., vice president of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan Sun, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be working together with WBA in having the one-and-only Adam Sandler perform in this historic city & great venue come June."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.