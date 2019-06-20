TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) -- Actor Mark Wahlberg will be making a trip to Connecticut on Thursday.
Between 5:30 and 7 p.m., Wahlberg will be visiting Wahlburgers, his only restaurant in Connecticut.
Wahlburgers, which specializes in burgers, has a location at the Westfield Trumbull Mall.
He’ll be meeting with fans and celebrating his first visit to the restaurant, which he co-owns with his brothers.
