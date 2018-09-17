NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Private Ryan didn't need saving and there may not have been a "Lady in the Water," but actor Paul Giamatti still came to New Haven over the weekend.
Giamatti was there on Saturday for Frank Pepe's Pizzeria.
According to the pizzeria, he enjoyed two pizzas, including a white clam pizza and a sausage and mushrooms pizza.
Giamatti is a New Haven native.
A visit from Paul Giamatti last night in New Haven! pic.twitter.com/UQHNvmfvkz— Pepe's Pizza (@pepespizzeria) September 16, 2018
