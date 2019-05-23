GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sometimes it takes the support of an Avenger.
Actor Paul Rudd posted a video on Wednesday night supporting a Connecticut gun safety storage proposal known as Ethan's Law.
The proposal was born after 15-year-old Ethan Song of Guilford accidentally shot himself with a gun found at a friend's house last year.
Ethan's Law would strengthen laws around keeping firearms safely stored. It was recently introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro on the federal level.
"As a parent, I really worry when my kids go to somebody's house and they have guns and they're not stored safely," Rudd said. "Regardless of where you stand on the gun issue, I think we can all agree that guns should be stored safely and out of the reach of kids."
Rudd said when he learned about what happened to Ethan, he was moved.
He encouraged others to learn Ethan's story by checking out the website songstrong.org, run its upcoming 5k or make a donation.
"It's such a worthy cause," Rudd said. "Check it out."
Rudd, who recently starred in the record-breaking box office hit Avengers: Endgame as Ant-man, is known to support charities involving children. His philanthropic work includes the Stuttering Association for the Young, the American Cancer Society and Children's Mercy Hospital.
